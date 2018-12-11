“I note with regret the situation in some areas in North East Nigeria, where heinous acts of terrorism continue to be perpetrated by Boko Haram terrorists.”
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai has again pledged the commitment of the Nigerian Army in the promotion of human rights as the world marks the International Human Rights Day.
The army chief, who made this known in a statement, however lamented the situation in some areas in the North East, where the Boko Haram terrorists have continued to perpetrate heinous acts of terrorism, even as he said the army embraces the idea and the message behind the International Human Rights Day.
He said: “While these resurgent acts of terrorism challenges the rights that we celebrate today, I, nevertheless, believe that freedom, including the right to live without fear, will triumph eventually over terrorism, and the Nigerian Army remains committed to working toward that end.”
Buratai said the Nigerian Army believes that the promotion and protection of human rights was an essential component of its operations, and that it was doing everything possible to spread the awareness and support for human rights on a daily basis.
Gen Buratai, in the statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman said: “I restate the commitment of the Nigerian Army to the promotion and protection of Human Rights. For emphasis, the Nigerian Army firmly believes that the promotion and protection of human rights are essential components of our military operations.
“We firmly embrace the idea and the message behind the International Human Rights Day, and we are committed to doing our part to spread awareness and support for human rights every day.
“On this day, I recommit the Nigerian Army to supporting the brave officers, men and women, who are working daily to defend human dignity and advance the cause of freedom of Nigerians across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.
“I note with regret the situation in some areas in the North Eastern states of Nigeria, where heinous acts of terrorism continue to be perpetrated by Boko Haram terrorists. I specifically pay tribute to the officers, men and women, who have lost their lives in the pursuit of human rights for the people living in these communities.
“The Nigerian Army appreciates the support and partnerships with local and international non-governmental organisations. I specifically note the support of the National Human Rights Commission. Its human rights training programme for military personnel and its Nigerian Military Human Rights Dialogue initiative have largely enhanced the human rights awareness and education of our personnel. I am also thankful for our partnerships with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Red Cross and Crescent as well as Nigerian Bar Association.”
