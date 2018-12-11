“I note with regret the situation in some areas in North East Nigeria, where heinous acts of terrorism continue to be perpetrated by Boko Haram terrorists.” Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai has again pledged the commitment of the Nigerian Army in the promotion of human rights as the world marks the International Human Rights Day. READ ALSO: Battle against corruption, human rights violations The army chief, who made this known in a statement, however lamented the situation in some areas in the North East, where the Boko Haram terrorists have continued to perpetrate heinous acts of terrorism, even as he said the army embraces the idea and the message behind the International Human Rights Day.

He said: “While these resurgent acts of terrorism challenges the rights that we celebrate today, I, nevertheless, believe that freedom, including the right to live without fear, will triumph eventually over terrorism, and the Nigerian Army remains committed to working toward that end.”

Buratai said the Nigerian Army believes that the promotion and protection of human rights was an essential component of its operations, and that it was doing everything possible to spread the awareness and support for human rights on a daily basis. Gen Buratai, in the statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman said: “I restate the commitment of the Nigerian Army to the promotion and protection of Human Rights. For emphasis, the Nigerian Army firmly believes that the promotion and protection of human rights are essential components of our military operations.