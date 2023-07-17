From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have shot dead Hon. Nelson Sylvester, the councillor representing Eha-Ulo ward, in Nsukka Local Government Area Legislative Council, Enugu State.

Daily Sun gathered that the lawmaker was murdered on Sunday night at his residence in the Eha-Alumonah community.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, however, a source from the community disclosed that the assailants stormed the lawmaker’s house and opened fire on him.

The source revealed further that the counsellor had run into a nearby compound where his lifeless body was later discovered.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Enugu, DSP Daniel Ndukwe said that he is yet to be briefed on the incident.