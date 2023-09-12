From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly hijacked two fully loaded buses belonging to Benue Links, the Benue State government owned transport company, and kidnapped some passengers.

It was gathered that the buses, which took off from Makurdi on Sunday, September 10, 2023, were heading to Lagos when they were intercepted at Okene, Kogi State.

Daily Sun gathered that 10 people were kidnapped during the attack, while many others were said to have escaped. It was also learnt that the incident happened between 2 and 3pm on Sunday, along Ajaokuta-Okene road while the buses were conveying their passengers to Lagos.

An official of the transport company, who didn’t want to be named, confirmed the incident yesterday.

He said: “It is true the incident happened along Ajaokuta-Okene road, yesterday, between 2 and 3pm. Two vehicles were involved and 10 passengers were abducted. The incident was reported at Adogo Police Station, near Okene.”

The source appealed to the Federal Government to beef up security to ensure adequate surveillance and security along Nigerian roads.

Another source at the company, who also didn’t want to be named, further confirmed the incident, describing it as sad and unfortunate.

Speaking to Daily Sun on phone the source said: “Yes, but I shouldn’t be the one to confirm this story, but we have an unfortunate situation like that.”