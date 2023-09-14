From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen on Wednesday night, beheaded a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State. The victim’s name was given as Maduka Zachary.

It was gathered that after beheading Zachary popularly known as Power Zac at his home, the hoodlums took his body away.

The slain party chieftain was said to have worked as the campaign director general of Hon Amobi Ogah, a member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency at the lower legislative chamber.

His party, the LP, in Abia has condemned the gruesome murder of their member and called on police in the state to do everything to unravel those behind the dastardly act.