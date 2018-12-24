“On behalf of the Press and Public Relations Unit, we regret to announce the demise of our retired Director, Mr Marshall Gundu.”

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The immediate past Director, Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Marshall Gundu, is dead.

Gundu who clocked 60 in November, died at the early hours of today after a brief illness.

The Deputy Director, Press, MNDA, Stephen Kilebi, disclosed the demise of Gundu in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja.

“On behalf of the Press and Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, we regret to announce the demise of our retired Director, Mr Marshall Gundu.

“Mr Gundu passed on this morning, 24th December, 2018, after a brief illness.

“He exited the Civil Service on 2nd November, 2018, after 35years of meritorious service to the nation,” Kilebi said.