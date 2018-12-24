As soon as he was entering his compound the gunmen, who were laying ambush on him, opened fire and shot him to death. He died on the spot.”

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Unidentified gunmen have killed the Ward Four Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr Jonah Chu.

Daily Sun gathered that the APC ward chairman was shot dead on Sunday night while returning to his residence in Onne.

Reports gathered from community sources said that the deceased was ambushed by the gun-totting marauders and was shot at close range, killing him on the spot.

An eyewitness, who strictly did not want to be mentioned, said: “He went out and was returning to his residence. As soon as he was entering his compound the gunmen, who I felt were laying ambush on him, opened fire and shot him to death. He died on the spot.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), has confirmed the story to journalists.

Omoni told journalists that the command has deployed its tactical unit to track down the perpetrators.