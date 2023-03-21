From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A group, Coalition of Abia Patriots and Youth Leaders (CAPYL) have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to save Abia State from crises by rejecting alleged fake votes from Obingwa LGA.

Addressing the press in Umuahia on Tuesday, leader of the group, Danie Ubani accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of allegedly manufacturing fictitious figures from Obingwa LGA during last Saturday’s governorship election in Abia State as to win at all costs.

The group insisted that Dr Alex Otti of Labour Party (LP) won the Saturday guber race with a wide margin but regretted that some enemies of democracy were working hard to upturn the will of the people.

CAPYL insisted that the total number of valid voters in Obingwa East and West were 11,115 and 16,807 respectively for the House of Assembly elections and wondered how the same LGA would produce over 100,000 votes in the guber election.

The group urged INEC to reject any pressure from any man and declare Otti as duly elected Governor of Abia State.

CAPYL stated that it was unheard-of that going by results as presented by the PDP, Obingwa alone represents about 70 percent of the total votes cast in Abia State for the Governorship polls.

“A cabal is holding the State to ransom. We have come together as a Coalition of Abia Patriots and Youth Leaders to condemn the delay in declaration of Otti as the winner”.

A member of group and former Chairman of Abia State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR), Dr Udochukwu Ogbonna said the future of Abia State would be in ruins if electoral fraud of that magnitude was allowed to stand.