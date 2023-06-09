From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Aso, a non-governmental organisation that specialises in developing young people for leadership, has expressed concern about the rising prevalence of mental health problems in children.

The group, which organised a debate competition for secondary schools in FCT to create awareness about the topic, said stress factors in schools and homes as well as the aftermath of COVID-19 are impacting children’s mental health.

Speaking at the event held at the Nile University of Nigeria, on Thursday in Abuja, JCI Aso President, Olubunmi Ajayi advised institutions, such as schools and offices to start incorporating mental health into their curricula and raising awareness of the problem.

She added that the purpose of the secondary school debate program was to foster the children’s competition and public speaking spirit.

According to Ajayi, “This year, we are not using the usual debate topics. We are trying to go into the society and see the prevailing problems in the society these days and we found out that mental health is on the fast rise hence, the topic for today. So, we want the children to know that people have issues around mental health and that they are one of the stakeholders that help in taking mental health awareness to the lower cadre.

“One thing that has contributed to this trend is the post COVID stress. A lot of people, because of the lock down and all that, have a lot of anxiety issues that they have not been able to solve over a period of time and then there is the changing trends in the economy these days. There are a lot of activities that people have not been used to.

“There is educational stress and financial stress. Finances are dwindling these days, parents are not happy. There is a lot of exchange within the homes and all these have a negative effect on the children and they may not even know how to mitigate these problems.With this topic, they will be enlightened and know that they are not alone and maybe, seek help.”

Recommending ways to tackle the problem, the JCI President Aso said, “ Offices, schools and other institutions should start having doctors and psychologists that can help them mitigate these problems. The Guardian and Counseling aspects of the schools should start taking note of these problems in our society because people are going through a lot.”

Oluyemi Olumadewa, the 2023 chairperson for the debate committee also emphasized the need for increased awareness stating that, “this is one of the topics that we run away from. because we feel that the people that are actually mad are the ones we are referring to when we talk about mental health. No. It is actually broad and there are actually many parts to mental health. So that is why we came up with the topic and it actually aligns with what we are doing at JCI.

He urged the government to get involved in the fight against mental health issues, adding that it should not be left to citizens alone.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo, commended the organisation for the initiative, stating the wellbeing of every Nigerian child is a concern for all, as a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

Adejo, who was represented by Mr Adekola Ben, a Deputy Director at the Ministry, said; “It is worthy of note that operation catch them young which this noble organisation, JCI, stand for is highly commendable as we are all aware that learners at their tender age are easier to be inculcated the right values.”