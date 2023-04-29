…As VC announces full operation of teaching hospital

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Saturday handed over a new 48-seater Coaster Bus and a fully equipped Ambulance to the management of the newly established State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno in fulfillment of his pledge to the Institution.

The Governor had last week Saturday, during the first matriculation ceremony of the university promised to give them vehicles to further enhance the smooth day-to-day operation of the university.

Prof. Malachy Okwueze, Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu, on behalf of the governor, presented the bus and the ambulance to the Vice Chancellor of SUMAS, Prof. James Ogbonna.

Ogbonna, while receiving the vehicles on behalf of the university’s management team, staff, and students, expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi stating that the university has been enjoying unlimited support and commitment from the governor.

“Just last week Saturday during the maiden matriculation ceremony of this university, the governor who is the Founder and the Visitor of the university promised to give us buses to enhance our operations.

“Today, we just received a brand new fully equipped ambulance and a 48-seater bus from the governor through the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu Prof. Okwueze.

“We are grateful to the Governor for fulfilling his promises in the shortest possible time, we have been enjoying unlimited support and commitment from the governor,” he said.

The VC who promised that the university will make judicious use of the vehicles announced that the university’s teaching hospital and medical center are now open to the public for the provision of general and specialised medical and surgical services.

“The general public can now access the services of consultants in Internal Medicine, Paediatric, Surgery Obstetrics, and Gynaecology at affordable rates.

“The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art Laboratory and Radiological equipment for all kinds of laboratory tests, ultrasound services, x-ray, among others.

“The medical center is the only hospital that offers both secondary and tertiary services in the entire Enugu North Senatorial District, so with this development people from Nsukka zone will no longer travel to Enugu town for medical service,” he said.

It would be recalled that the university which was founded by Gov Ugwuanyi was approved for take-off by National Universities Commission (NUC) on June 2022 as the 219th in the country.

The university had its maiden matriculation ceremony on the 22nd of April, 2023 with 789 pioneer students who were admitted into the 23 programs approved by the NUC that are spread into six faculties.