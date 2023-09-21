From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has enjoined the security agencies to go after the killers of members of the Joint Task Force (JTF) at Oriendu, Umualumaku, in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, on Wednesday.

Spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, who condemned the gory incident in a statement he released yesterday, noted that such killing was not needed to achieve a Biafra nation.

However, Powerful advised the security agencies against venting their anger on innocent citizens while searching for the culprits.

“Such reckless attacks and shedding of blood are not needed to achieve Biafra freedom in our territory. The Biafra agitation championed by IPOB since 2012 has been totally peaceful,” Powerful said.

He continued: “If, indeed, the Nigerian government is interested in fishing out the murderers of the police officers at Ehime Mbano, they know exactly what to do and where to focus their attention.

“We, therefore, ask the Nigeria police to go after the criminals who murdered their colleagues and not after innocent villagers. Often than not, cowards in the Nigeria security agencies carry out revenge on ordinary citizens anytime armed criminals attack them.

“No villagers will attack policemen within their village. Therefore, no Ehime Mbano community should be invaded as a result of the attack and murder of the security officers. Nigeria security forces must know that the villagers are innocent and are not safe in the hands of these criminals who are claiming to be fighting for Biafra freedom.

“Nevertheless, we in IPOB condemn the siege and attack on the Southeast by the police, the military and other security forces.

“Nigeria must dismantle illegal roadblocks set up across the Southeast region to extort motorists.

“As we condemn the bloody attack on the police and the military, we also condemn the indiscriminate military and police roadblocks in the Southeast.

“The Nigeria security forces should let Ndigbo breathe,” Powerful stated.