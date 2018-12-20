Bush’s service to America began early in his life. As a teenager, he suspended plans for his university education after the Japanese attacked the US Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor in 1941. Thus on his 18th birthday, the first day he was eligible to serve, Bush enlisted in the Navy and became one of its youngest aviators. He flew 58 missions from aircraft carriers until he was shot down by the Japanese in 1944. Lieutenant Bush left the Navy at the end of the war with several honours, including the Distinguished Flying Cross. He then went to Yale University for his education, after which he moved with his family to Texas where he started a business in the oil and gas industry from which he became rich and, indeed, by his 40th birthday, he was already a millionaire.

George Bush and his wife for 71 years, Barbara, had six children. Two of the boys, George and Jeb, rose to be governors of two of America’s most powerful states, Texas and Florida. George went even further and was elected in 2000 as the 43rd president.

In 1963, Bush became the chairman of the Harris County Republican Party, and the next year he unsuccessfully ran for the US Senate. Two years later, he won a seat in the US House of Representatives and served two terms from where he launched his eventful political career. A second senate bid also failed but the Nixon administration appointed him as US Special Representative to the United Nations in 1971.

During the momentous Watergate scandals, he headed the Republican National Committee and was influential in persuading President Nixon that Republican support for him had dried up forcing the embattled president to eventually resign. He became the Chief of the US Liaison Office to China in 1974, then the highest level of diplomatic relationship between the US and China. In January 30, 1976, Bush was appointed the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.