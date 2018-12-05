Former President George H.W. Bush is being honored with a state funeral, an official gathering being attended by current and former presidents and world leaders to mark the life of the 41st President.

The White House said both President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend Wednesday’s service at Washington National Cathedral.

In addition to the Trumps and the Bush family, Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said t those attending will also include other dignitaries. Among them are former presidents and first ladies. Among them are former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Some of the world leader witnessing the event include: King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan; Australian Governor General, Peter Cosgrove and Lynne Cosgrove; Polish President, Andrzej Duda and Former Polish President Lech Walesa among others.

Trump had proclaimed Wednesday a national day of mourning. Much of the government will treat it as a holiday in reverence to Bush, and his Washington memorial will take place midday before his return to Texas.