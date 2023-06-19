From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State University has began distribution of palliative to its staff to cushion the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The university Vice Chancellor, Prof Odunayo Adebooye, disclosed this on Monday during a media interaction on the hosting of the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship programme and winning of the Erasmus Non-EU African grant at the main campus, Osogbo.

He stated that the university is committed to capacity building and staff development, saying “in the last 10 months alone, we organized capacity building for all categories of staff at different times, and we capped it with a 3-day Strategic Leadership Retreat for all Officers and Officials of the University between 30th April and 2nd May, 2023.

According to him, a total of N31,627,000 was used for the palliative to all cadres including the supporting staff, while moribund buses have been put on roads to reduce the cost of transportation.

“We have also completed arrangements for the participation of 14 staff of the University to attend an international productivity enhancement workshop in Ghana between 23rd and 27th July, 2023; and our Dean of Student Affairs shall be attending a 3-week training in student management and administration in Germany between July and August 2023.”

The VC commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for the approval of the palliative provided to each staff to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

He disclosed that the coming of Dr. Consoler Teboh from Saint Cloud State University, Minnesota, USA, and Dr. Omolola Ologunorisa of the Georgia College and State University, Milledgeville, Georgia, USA, is expected to facilitate research collaboration, organization of workshops and trainings for graduate students as well as create opportunities for forging new research and scholarly trends.

According to the VC, “Dr. Ologunorisa is expected to anchor the proposed curriculum co-development in digital humanities and geographic information systems while Dr. Teboh, an Associate Professor of Social Work, will be working closely with Prof. John Agbonifo, the CADFP Host-Collaborator, to strengthen the existing curriculum of our Global Affairs and Sustainable Development Institute (GASDI).

“As the University welcomes Dr. Omolola Ologunorisa and Dr. Consoler Teboh, it is hoped that their stays will further facilitate more intellectually stimulating international partnerships that would foster UNIOSUN’s human capacity development, boost the University’s international visibility and promote research,” he added.