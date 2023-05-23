By Adewale Sanyaolu

A former Minister of Finance in the military regime of late General Sani Abacha, Etubom Anthony Ani, has been proclaimed as the new Obong of Calabar.

The proclamation was done on May 22, 2023, by four out of the seven surviving Etuboms who were constituted in 2008 as the original kingmakers of the Efik kingdom.

Chairman of the Etuboms Council and Conclave, Etubom Essien Ekpenyong Efiok, said in a statement on Monday that with this proclamation, the activities for his traditional and church crowning will kick off in earnest.

Others who participated in the selection process include the Secretary of the council, Etubom Micah Archibong, the oldest Etubom of the Palace of the Obong of Calabar, Etubom Okon Etim Asuquo, and the Paramount Ruler of Calabar South Local Government Area, Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon (JP).

The statement noted that out of the seven qualified Etuboms, four were present and their decision was unanimous.

The statement read, “It is my responsibility as the regent and chairman of the surviving Etuboms council of 2008 of the palace of the Obong of Calabar and consequence of Supreme Court judgement that referred to the 2002 constitution.

“No other person apart from me can do the proclamation because I am still alive to take up that responsibility as chairman and in collaboration with other serving Etuboms as of 2008 and since the judgement there is no Obong on the throne. And it is not fair for us to remain for such a long time.

“So, we decided not to waste time and, therefore, bring in the most qualified person to the throne as the Obong of Calabar in the person of His Royal Highness, Etubom Anthony Asuquo Ani. What we have done today is not a parallel thing because they have not complied with the decision of the Supreme Court.

“This is the time we have gotten an Obong and appeal to everyone to be calm and work with the new monarch on the throne as there would be a turn of events for good and the Efiks will feel the impact.”

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android