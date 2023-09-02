From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s community, Otuoke in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has sent a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) message to the Federal and Bayelsa State Governments over the impending flood set to hit the community.

Otuoke host community to Federal University, Otuoke was one of the worst hit communities during the 2022 flooding which affected several houses including that of the Jonathans.

According to the community it is also calling on all relevant agencies involved in emergencies to intervene quickly to save the community from another round of disheartening scenario.

The community speaking through its Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Mr Okubowei John Godfrey said it has since identified canals, creeks and some blocked natural waterways which needed to be opened to avoid a repeat of the 2022 flood disaster in the community.

According to him, though the community following her experiences in the 2012 and 2022 ravaging floods have since cleared the blocked natural waterways and even pulled down structures erected on them, it however does not have the wherewithal to procure equipments and manpower for the delisting and opening of creeks and canals identified as possible flood flashpoints, hence their appeal.

“In 2012 this community like many others in and outside Bayelsa State suffered from ravaging floods. Last year 2022, this community was amongst the worst hit by the floods in the State. Though in 2012 because we quickly raised the alarm, succour also came our way quickly, the community didn’t receive much attention during the 2022 floods.

“We’re calling on the state and Federal Governments, all stakeholders and all relevant agencies of the Government to come to our aid. Government should build IDP camps and other facilities which would cater for the needs of the community as the floods are coming. Government must not wait until the floods start proper before putting these structures in place. It may be too late then.

“Luckily we’ve identified creeks, canals and other channels through which the flood affects this community. But as we speak, we’ve not seen the government clearing any of the blocked canals or creeks in this community like they’ve done in some parts of the state.

Okubowei disclosed that areas identified by the community as possible flashpoints of the floods were the Ebirimo, Ologakpo, Elabio and Okiko canals.

He also pointed out that the clearing of the Elebele-Otuoke-Ogbia town creek is important to mitigate the flooding in the community.

