By Ayo Akinola

The ‘gig’ economy is a new way of working, where people take on different projects and jobs as they come, instead of working for one company full time.

In this situation, temporary positions are common and organisations hire independent workers for short-term commitments. It’s a great way to have flexibility and make money both locally and abroad. Although, it can be tough to navigate and find the right opportunities, with the right mindset and a bit of research, anyone can find success in the gig economy.

There are many online platforms that connect people with gig economy jobs such as Upwork, Fiverr, and TerraWork. These platforms can be a great way to find jobs that match your skills and interests.

Another way to find gig opportunities is by networking. Talk to people in your industry, attend networking events, and join online communities related to your field. This can help you learn about new opportunities and connect with potential clients or employers.

It’s also important to have a strong online presence, whether it is on social media platforms, LinkedIn, or a personal website. This can help potential clients and employers find you and learn more about your skills and experience.

Additionally, it’s important to be open-minded and flexible when it comes to gig opportunities. Be willing to try new things and take on different types of projects. This can help you gain new skills and experience, and can open up new opportunities for income generation.

Gigs can be a great way to make money and have flexibility in your work, and by using the Internet, networking, building an online presence, and being open-minded and flexible, anyone can find success in the gig economy.