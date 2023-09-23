From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Federal Government is planning to enroll over 10million out-of- school children into schools in order to improve their living standards.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar in Birnin Kebbi.

Sununu explained that the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is planning to revive National Commission for Adults and Almajiris Education to make sure out of school children including Almajiris were given quality education with skills acquisition for better society.

The Minister commended Governor Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu’s giant strides on infrastructures and other development projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people in the state.

The Minister condoled with the people and government of Kebbi State over the death of famous Islamic scholar, Late Sheik Abubakar Giro Argungu who died recently after a brief illness.

He equally sympathised with TCN and government of Kebbi state over the fire outbreak which destroyed one 90MVA (330KV/132KV) and a 60MVA (132KV/33KV) transformers valued at 4 million US Dollars at TCN substation in Birnin Kebbi on14th September, 2023.

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar, Tafidan Kabi, thanked the minister for the visit and congratulated him for his well deserved appointment as Minister by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said, “As I know your capacity, I believe you will deliver well as the Minister of State for Education.”

Abubakar lauded the federal government’s initiative to bring back out of school children and Almajiris education program.

He recalled the effort he made to introduce Child Destitution Eradication Bill during his tenure in the Senate, which proposed the establishment of the Almajiri system with Western Education and vocational program, which was later signed into law.