From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Government has ordered directors of grade level 17 at the Finance Ministry, who have spent eight years on the post, to tender their letters of retirement .

The directive draws strength from the new civil service rule which reintroduced tenures to the Federal Civil Service.

The directive was contained in a circular signed by the Director of Administration of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mariya Rufai which dated August 3, 2023, and was addressed to all directors and heads of units of the ministry.

Rufai emphasized that the action was in compliance with section 020909 of the revised Public Service Rules (PSR).

The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on July 28, 2023, launched the newly revised Public Service Rules.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, had directed all ministries to ensure immediate implementation of the PSR.

More than 512 directors in the civil service who have spent eight years on the directorate cadre would be flushed out of the service with the implementation of the newly revised Public Service Rules, 2021, by the Federal Government.

The memo entitled: “Implementation of Tenure Policy” read: “I write to refer you to the “2021 Revised Edition” of the Public Service Rules which takes effect from 27th July 2023. Consequently, all Directors (SGL 17) who have spent eight years and above on the post are by this Internal Circular directed to submit their notice of retirement in line with Section 020909 of the revised PSR effective from the date stated thereof.

“Accordingly, all affected directors are advised to commence the process of documentation with the Administration Department for compulsory retirement by virtue of the section under reference.

“Furthermore, the Directors in question should formally hand over to the most senior officers in their respective Departments and surrender all official documents including Identification Cards as well as official vehicles (if any) before exiting.

“Please bring the content of this internal circular to the attention of all concerned for strict compliance.”

In the revised document, the Federal Government also introduced a tenure policy for Permanent Secretaries. Though the rule states that Permanent Secretaries will now spend four years, it further notes that their tenure is subject to renewal following evaluation of their performances. It also states that directors who spend eight years will compulsorily retire after the period.

Late President Umaru Yar’Adua, introduced the tenure policy when the then Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Stephen Oronsaye, was in charge.