From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal Government on Thursday flagged off the dredging of the Oguta/Orashi river in Imo State amidst pumps and fanfair with highly placed dignitaries eulogising the project.

Performing the ceremony at the Oguta river bank ,Vice President Yomi Osinbajo promised that with the dredging of the river,the southeast is set to witness an economic boom that will enhance a lot of job creations in the zone and the country at large.

Osinbajo who promised the support of the Federal Government of the realisation of the project equally commended the initiative of the governor of Imo State,describing his vision as a true test of leadership.

He said” This is a good initiative by the governor of Imo State who I call a visionary leader,the dredging of the river will bring a lot of business opportunities in the southeast and Nigeria as a whole,just few days ago the president approved the State as a Free Trade Zone, with this project,it will revive the lucrative trades the zone is known for,I call it an economic transformation project”.

Also,the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu disclosed that Igbo in diaspora who had earlier been hinted about the project has vowed their financial support.

While commending President Muhammad Buhari for it approval,he urged him also to assist in which ever way he can to ensure its quick realisation.

“We have honoured Buhari as a member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,if there is any way he can to assist the quick success of this river dredging, it will be appreciated”.

Similarly, the Obi of Onitsha,Igwe Alfred Achebe whose nostalgic feelings could not be hidden said the dredging of the river will once more rekindle the trade between Onitsha and Oguta who he described as brothers.

” 600 years Onitsha was founded they were brothers with Oguta,they were connected by the lake,they shift perm kernels outside the country, vessels were run on the river,I’m happy that it will bring back those days”. Achebe said.

Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi in his remarks recalled how Uzodimma conceived the project as a senator then,he said he was happy to be part of the success story of the driver dredging.

Chief of defence Staff,General Lucky Irabor in his speech at the occasion emphasised that the military will continue to give adequate security to the zone and all it businesses when the project comes to fusion.

Governor Uzodimma in his speech clarified that the project will be funded by the State government and the Public Private Partnership (PPP) .

He attributed the dredging of the river to President Buhari who he noted his approval got paved way for the project.

He said “Today is a historic day in Imo ,the dredging of the seaport from Oguta lake, Orashi to Atlantic ocean is a great feat. Our gratitude goes to President Muhammadu Buhari who made it possible .

” We thank him for the approval and location of the Naval base in Oguta, the way we would do the project will not be a magic but a miracle . The project could not have taken place if Buhari was not the President ,it could also be that if I wasn’t the governor, it wouldn’t have been, but through the mercy of God ,it has seen the light of the day”. Uzodimma said.