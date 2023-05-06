By Lukman Olabiyi

The convener of 12 Hours Prayer under the auspices of the GreatHouse Altar of Fire Ministry, Pastor Chris Isaac, has called on Nigerians not to fear the future but have hope that they shall survive the difficulties they are faced with today in the country.

The cleric tasked Nigerians to pray ceaselessly to overcome different challenges being faced in the country, noted that prayer is the master key to unlock every difficulties.

Pastor Isaac stated this while speaking with journalists during the 15 edition of 12 hours non -stop prayers held in Lagos on Saturday.

He said the program was not only for Christians in Nigeria but for the country, adding that the nation needs serious prayers now.

The event with the theme:’The end of an affliction’, was graced by many ministers of God, including; Pastor Paul Onuoha, Rev Festus Nkwachi, Pastor Winifred Nnaji, Pastor Franklin Okolie, Rev Chidi Okoroafor, Apostle Peace Amba, Joe Praiz among others.

Speaking on the significant of the 12 hours non-stop prayers, Pastor Isaac said the duration of the prayers have a spiritual meaning, and it could be confirmed from the Holy Bible.

He said:” Hours in prayers matter, our lord Jesus Christ also did the same thing, he prayed all through the night, and asked his disciples to pray for at least an hour that mean he expected us to pray more.

“God told me while I was a teenager that, ‘If you can pray for 12 hours non-stop, I will use you do remarkable things.

“One may ask, must you pray for 12 hours? 12 hours is a number of authority, covenant, power, order, and thrones.

“The nation of Israel is built on 12. Jesus had 12 disciples.

“In the book of revelation, there are 12 gates in heaven, also, a tree bears 12 fruits and its leaves is for the healing of nations. Jesus in his days prayed all through the night (12 hours)”

“12 hours rule the day and also night, that means 12 is number of order. Anyone that prays for 12 hours changes an order and sets a sequence.”

“I believe at this time that our nation is shaky, will need prayer. We are not praying for ourselves alone but praying for Nigeria to be a better country, praying to God to touch the hearts of our leaders for them to do the needful for the citizens. There is nothing impossible for God to do, so, with ceaseless prayers, I believe Nigeria can be better.

“All what am asking Nigerians to do, is to pray ceaselessly to God, because all what Nigeria needs now is prayer”.

Apart from prayer program which hold between 7 : 00am to 7:00 pm, the church also donated food items and relief materials to less privileged people.