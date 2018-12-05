President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick has once again congratulated the Super Falcons for winning the just –concluded Total Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, describing them as one of the most accomplished teams in world football.

“I want to congratulate and also thank you once again for what you did on Saturday, making us all proud. You see, you displayed the quintessential Nigerian Spirit.

You showed that the Nigerian flag strengthened you and that is why, even during the extra time, you were not tired,” he said when he visited the team at their Starview Hotel, Abuja in the company with the NFF General Secretary, Sanusi Mohammed and Head of Women Football, Ruth David.

Pinnick, who on Saturday, minutes after the triumph dedicated the trophy to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), said: “We can’t thank our father, President Buhari enough for his immense support to Nigerian Football.

The President is really happy for what you have done which has never been done by any women national team. Germany and America have dominated their respective confederation championships, winning eight titles each, but no country has ever won nine times. That is why the President wants to meet you as soon as possible.”

The NFF President and First Vice President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, also hinted that a good number of the Federation’s partners and sponsors, as well as some State Governors also want to host the champions, but are waiting for Mr. President to have the first honour.

He said “Already our sponsors are lining up to host and honour you for your achievement, as well as some State Governors who have indicated their interest in hosting you, but all that will be after the President hosts you”.

He further promised that the Federation will support the programme of Super Falcons’ Coach Thomas Dennerby to ensure that the team is well prepared for the 2019 World Cup in France.

“We are already working with the coach who has submitted his plans for the World Cup to us. Also, I am talking to some European Federation presidents and the President of European Union Football Association, Aleksander Ceferin to secure friendly matches for the team in preparation for the World Cup”.

The General Secretary, Sanusi Mohammed also commended the ladies, revealing that they were the focus at a seminar on Monday in Abuja held as preview to the National Sports Festival.

“Honestly, I was very happy on Saturday. I am proud of what you have done. You know, at the preview of the National Sports Festival, all the resource persons focused on you, the Super Falcons”. Both Captains, Rita Chikwelu and Onome Ebi, in their vote of thanks pledged that the team will give their best at the World Cup.