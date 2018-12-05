Sources said that the body of the slain pregnant lady was yet to be exhumed from the suspect’s apartment.

Tony John, Port Harcourt

One Prince Owabie from Rumueperikom community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has been arrested by the police allegedly for killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend inside his apartment.

Owabie is alleged to have killed Better Nwabueze and buried her inside his one-room apartment around Wimpy Junction, by Ikwerre Road in Port Harcourt.

Our correspondent learnt that the incident occurred on Sunday. But the suspect was arrested yesterday, by policemen following a tip-off.

The suspect popularly called J-Boy, it was further gathered, had two days ago, confessed to some of his friends about his deed; the latter alerted the police who moved in and arrested him.

The Rumuepirikom community youth leader, Nyemanu Onuoha, described the incident as unfortunate and promised that the youths would ensure that justice takes its course.

Meanwhile, J-Boy has been moved to the State Criminal Investigative and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

Security men it was gathered, have been deployed to the suspect’s compound to prevent any breakdown of law and order.