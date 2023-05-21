From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, has advised students, particularly females, to always expose anybody that abuses them.

A statement by the spokesperson of the command, Adeleke Kehinde, noted that the advice was part of efforts by the command to fight both external and internal forces that threaten the peaceful atmosphere in schools across the country.

The Zonal Commander in charge of Zone J, Assistant Commandant General Fasiu Adeyinka, who was represented by Deputy Commandant of Corps Sanusi Saliu, gave the advice at the first anniversary of the Special Female Squad of NSCDC, in Osogbo, on Sunday.

Adeyinka who lauded the Commandant General Dr. Ahmed Audi for deeming it fit to establish the squad, described him as a true father who felt there was a need to put an end to kidnapping and banditry activities within and around schools across the country.

The State Commandant, CC Agboola Sunday, who was represented by his second-in-command, Deputy Commandant of Corps, Adeoti Joseph also commended the CG for the initiative, describing him as a visionary leader and a lover of children.

Noting that children are leaders of tomorrow, Sunday said it is expedient to protect them from both internal and external attacks.

He stated that the establishment of the Special Female Squad was never by accident, saying that God knows the trained female officers have a special assignment in the development of the country.

In her lecture titled: Effects of safe school on gender-based violence, Citizen Lola Way said, noted that securing the learning environment and the feminine gender is always at risk when gender-based violence occurs.

She posited that a nation cannot experience peace if the rights of the female gender are wantonly abused.

She called on children to break the silence when they are being violated, saying “When you see something, say something and do something.”