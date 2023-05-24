From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The former Minister of Power, Prof Chinedu Nebo, has called for a strong connection between research, industry needs, and government policies for meaningful national development.

Nebo made the call in Nsukka on Wednesday while delivering the 15th Eni Njoku Memorial lecture titled: “Science and Technology as Allies with Governance in wealth creation and poverty reduction,” held at the Princess Alexandria Auditorium, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

He warned that without the connection, the nation will never witness meaningful development, adding that the labour market will forever remain embarrassingly over-bloated.

“There is an urgent need for a connection between research, industry needs, and government policies to ensure national development.

“Currently, this connection is lacking in Nigeria’s educational and leadership parlance.

“Without the synergy the nation will never witness meaningful development and her labour market will forever remain embarrassingly over bloated,” he said.

Nebo who is the 12th Vice Chancellor of UNN, and the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye, Ekiti State commended the late Eni Njoku who he said used his wealth of knowledge to proffer solutions to some important national problems through his research works.

“we are remembering and celebrating Eni Njoku because he used his intellectual prowess and research to proffer solutions to many problems as well as contribute to national development.

“I commend UNN’s Department of Biological Science and the family of Eni Njoku for the sustenance of the memorial lecture in honour of the scientist and intellectual icon,” he said.

The former UNN VC also commended Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for the infrastructural development going on in the state and for completing the Owerri-Okigwe Road.

In a remark, Prof Charles Igwe, the present Vice Chancellor of UNlN Charles represented by his Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Okpoko commended of Faculty of Biological Sciences for organizing the lecture.

“I commend the faculty in its wisdom to choose a former minister of power, former VC of UNN and pioneer VC of Etiti Federal University, and powerful man of God to deliver this year’s lecture.

“I promised that I will adopt the salient points raised by Nebo in this lecture to further reposition UNN.

Speaking, Mr Nwokorie, one of the special guests at the event and the Managing Director of UZ Investment Limited, promised to assist the faculty to upgrade her central laboratory.

Earlier, Prof Emeka Nweze the Dean of the faculty thanked guests who attended the event from different walks of life.

Nweze noted that the Eni-Njoku bi-annual lecture provided an opportunity for the faculty to reflect on the unique impactful and inspiring life of an outstanding compatriot like Eni Njoku.

The Dean explained that the lecture had not been held since 2018, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic as well as the last Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) nationwide strike that lasted for eight months.

“I commend the Board Faculty of Biological Sciences for approving the event to hold in his first year of deanship rather than the usual way of having it in the Dean’s second year,” he said.

Nweze solicited assistance in upgrading the Faculty’s Eni Njoku Library and the Central Laboratory, which he said are both vital for effective research and learning in the faculty and the university at large.

“The Eni Njoku lecture series is a bi-annual event organised by the faculty to celebrate the life and times of a renowned Nigerian scholar, teacher, administrator, and scientist.

“Late Njoku was the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos and the first indigenous Vice Chancellor of UNN

The Eni Njoku lecture series was established in 1981 by the faculty in conjunction with the family of Njoku as a way to immortalise the legend,” he said.

Dignitaries present during the occasion include Prof Malachy Okwueze, Deputy chief of staff who represented Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and Chief Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Information and Strategy who represented Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.