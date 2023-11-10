From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, has tasked the Japanese investors to leverage on the population size of Nigeria to groom their businesses in the country (Nigeria).

He made the call at the FDI Leaders Network Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, where he engaged with 41 prominent Japanese investors.

Uwaibi said the aim of the meeting is to fostering collaborative efforts in key sectors.

Addressing the Japanese investors, Mr. Uwaibi said Nigerian market has the potential, with over two hundred million people that can help grow their businesses in the country.

He assured the attendees of Edo state’s unwavering commitment to ensuring businesses thrive, stressing that the region’s distinction is a home to Nigeria’s largest onshore gas reserves, ensuring reliable power supply.

He added that, the state is committed to tailoring investment incentives to meet each investor’s unique needs, while assuring comprehensive support from ESIPO, from the initial setup phase through to full business operation.

He also assured that ESIPO’s aftercare services will diligently follow up to ensure the sustained success of these investments.

Stating the availability of essential infrastructure and Edo state government’s readiness to providing land for investors, he said his participation in the FDI Leaders Network Meeting has further strengthened the partnership between ESIPO and Japanese investors, creating opportunities for fruitful collaborations that will benefit both parties.

He said the engagement exemplifies Edo state’s commitment to attracting foreign investment and fostering economic growth in the region while establishing Japan as a vital partner in this endeavour.