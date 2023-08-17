• As People’s Elephant set for CCL trip to Libya

Following his resolve to further take Enyimba Int’l FC to the pinnacle of global football, Nine Times NPFL Champions and 2 Times CAF Champions League Winners, The People’s Elephant have signed a multi-year deal with Australian Crypto Company.com

The new club Chairman, Kanu ‘Papilo’ Nwankwo “FIFA Ambassador” immediately after his appointment by the Abia State Governor, Mr Alex Otti swung into action with moves and deliberations as well as pulling his connections with positive effects to ensure that the biggest club in Nigeria improves on its branding.

Those effects which also rubbed off on the African Football League AFL, Officials Inspection visit of the Godswill Akpabio Int’l Stadium “Nest Of Champions”, Uyo, as one of the venues for the AFL league had hardly settled down and the news of the sponsorship deal filtered in taken over all the social media handles with #Kanueffects.

Enyimba now joins Everton FC of England and the New Zealand/Nigerian born Mixed Marshall Art (Kick boxer), Israel Adesanya as major partners of the company. Although the worth of the deal is yet to be made public, the NPFL Champions is expected to adorn the company’s name/logo on their match jerseys and other agreed club wears to promote their business. Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 CAF Champions League first leg first round knockout games this weekend, Nigeria’s representative in the CCL, Enyimba FC are looking set for the trip to Benghazi, Libya where they will keep a date with Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya in one of this weekend’s games.

The Finidi George tutored boys after series of friendlies in Uyo are in Lagos fine tunning their strategies after a brief stop over in Asaba, Delta state.

The team is expected to depart Lagos this Friday with a 30 man contingent of 22 players and 8 officials for the weekend encounter.