Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Leader, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, blocked attempt to debate President Muhammadu Buhari veto of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill at the commencement of Tuesday’s Plenary, after the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, had read President Buhari’s letter informing the House of his decision to decline assent.

As soon Speaker Dogara was done with the letter, Hon. Aliyu Madaki, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Kano State rose to speak on the letter under Point of Order.

While drawing the House’s attention to the import of the President’s letter, Madaki said, ” Mr. Speaker, you just read a very important letter. And we are approaching election.

READ ALSO: 2019: Lagos Assembly candidates allege impersonation, signature forgery

“What we want is free fair and credible elections . The whole world is watching…”

At this point, Hon. Gbajabiamila interjected with another Point of Order. The House Leader said it was unusual to debate a letter from the President. However, he said if the letter must debated, it should be duly slated for debate in the Order Paper in the next legislative day.

Hon. Dogara agreed with Gbajabiamila’s submission and stopped Madaki from continuing with his comments on the President’s letter.