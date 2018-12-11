As the 2019 elections draw nearer and candidates vying for political posts are upping their political game to outwit their opposition, some candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly

have cried out over the alleged impersonation of their candidacy and has called on Nigerians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be wary of those impersonating them as they unequivocally denied the fallacious story of their withdrawal.

According to reports, some members of the party tendered forged documents containing fake withdrawal forms of Honorable Rauf Olawale Age-Sulaiman, representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2, Honorable Olumoh Said Lukman, representing Ajeromi Ifelodun Constituency 1 and Honorable Olanrewaju Suleiman Afinni representing Lagos Island Constituency 2, who are inadvertently vying for House of Assembly seat.

Reacting to their false withdrawal, a statement made by their publicist said, “The signatures of the candidates were forged. The three candidates for Lagos State House of Assembly whose identities are forged have earlier written to the INEC Chairman through their Lawyers having noticed the possibility of such forgery.

“It was further gathered that the three troubled candidates have affirmed that they have never been party to such arrangement and as such, they are still the candidates for the House of Assembly election coming up on 2nd of March 2019.

They also confirmed that they did not empower any person or group of persons to forge their identities.

Standing on the Electoral Act of Section 33 which totally forbids the substitution of candidates of Political Parties after the nomination and submission of the list of candidates to the Commission after the expiry of the statutory window. (S.33 …” A Political Party shall not be allowed to change or substitute a candidate whose name has been submitted pursuant to section 31 of this Act, except in the case of death or withdrawal by the candidate”.

In view of the above therefore, the three honorable members advised Nigerians and INEC to disregard their alleged withdrawal and urged INEC to fish out those imposters to let them face the law.