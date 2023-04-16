From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Independent NationaI Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State has declared Mr Fawekun Babatunde, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Ido/Osi Constituency 1 State House of Assembly supplementary election held on Saturday, April 15, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Head of Voter Education and Publicity INEC, in the State, Mr Temitope Akanmu, for the Ekiti Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof Ayobami Salami, said Fawekun polled 4,764 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Fadahunsi Ishola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 4,204 votes.

According to him, only seven political parties fielded candidates for the supplementary poll.

Apart from the APC and SDP, other parties that fielded candidates and their results are, Olorunda Abiodun (ADC) got 203 votes, Olubobade Gbenga (ADP) polled 80 votes, James Blessing (LP) scored 35 votes, Awoniyi Ayodele (PDP) garnered 422 votes and Obafemi Tosin (YPP) polled 19 votes.

The electoral body appreciated all election stakeholders and the good people of Ekiti State for the peaceful conduct of the election.

INEC had declared the March 18 State Assembly election in the Constituency inconclusive following violent disruption of the voting process in three polling units of PU 003, PU 012 and PU 014 all in Registration Area (Ward) 01.

The supplementary election was held only in the three affected polling units in the Constituency.

Recall out of the 26 seats in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, APC won 23 seats and the SDP grabbed two seats in the March 18 election, but with the emergence of Fawekun as the winner of yesterday’s supplementary poll, the total number of seats won by APC has risen to 24.

The turnout of voters for yesterday’s supplementary poll was low.

The security agencies including the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Nigerian Military and Amotekun Corps were on the ground to prevent any breakdown of law and order during the election.

The Chairman of Ido/Osi Local Government Area, Dr Lawrence Ogunsina, said that the election process

was free, fair and credible.

He added that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System,( BVAS) functioned well and commended the INEC staff for effectively discharging their duties

He also commended the security agencies for their diligent operations to ensure a rancour-free election.