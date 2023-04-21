….Urge Muslims to remain faithful after Ramadan

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Dr. AbdulMuminu Isah, the Chief Imam of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Central Mosque has called for love, respect, and forgiveness among Nigerians, especially during this post elections period.

Isah gave the charge in Nsukka on Saturday in a homily during the Eid-el-Fitri service to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting, urging Muslims to remain faithful to Allah even after the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that constituted authorities must be respected in the country to maintain peace and rule of law, warning Muslims against engaging in acts capable of denying them blessings from God.

“There is a need for love and forgiveness, especially in this post-election period, we should love and forgive one another.

“Nigerians should embrace love, and respect for one another, as well as lay aside all forms of religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments, in the interest of unity, peace, progress and prosperity of our country.

“We should always pray for our leaders because if our leaders are good it is of benefit to the whole country,” he said.

The Imam said further that the Eid-el-Fitri celebration marked the end of one-month fasting and other acts of worship by the Muslim faithful as recommended by Islam.

“Muslims faithful are expected to reflect on the essence of the Eid-el-Fitri, which is a festival of Holiness, and remain faithful and good ambassadors of the Muslim faith.

“Muslims should also avoid all acts of violence, evil, and anything that has to do with infringing on other people’s rights or breakdown of law and order.

“During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sun-rise to sun-set, and this ceremony today signals the end of Ramadan fasting,” he said.

The Imam also explained that during Eid-el-Fitri Muslims are expected to give food and gifts items to their neighbors especially the poor.

“It is expected that Muslim faithful before coming out today have given out foods and other gift items to the poor ones, as it the highlight Eid-el-Fitri celebration,” he said.

In an interview with Saturday Sun,

Dr. Mansur Saddiq, a staff of the Medical Center UNN, thanked Allah for making it possible for them to witness the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri after 30 days of Ramadan fasting.

He urged the Muslim faithful to use the lesson they learned during Ramadan to be in unity with their neighbors irrespective of their tribe, religion, and Political affiliation.

Mr. Yahaya Hassan, Area Commander, Nsukka Police Area Command and Prof. Abdulmumuni Momoh from the Department of Pharmacy, UNN were among those present during the service.