By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitatedthe Nigerian Muslim faithful in the State as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan fasting and prayers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his Eid-el-Fitri message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, prayed for the State and her residents especially the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri, wishing them more of Ramadan festivities in good health and prosperity.

The Governor also urged Muslims in Lagos State and across Nigeria to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence, adding that they should not depart from the lessons learned during the holy month, especially on perseverance, tolerance and being of good behaviour to one another.

He said: “Today, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and Nigeria happy Eid-el-Fitri. Today’s celebration is very unique for Muslims. It is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal after 29 days of fasting, prayers, and other religious acts.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the major pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah according to the Quranic injunctions.

“I want to admonish all of us that we shouldn’t allow all the prayers and fasting during the Holy month to go to waste. Please, let us all continue to live in that state of grace. Let us continue to imbibe and show that something important has passed through us and let it reflect in our words, our lives and our relationship with fellow human beings.

“We should not limit the goodness of our deeds to Ramadan period alone, we must make the lessons and acts our ways of life.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to offer prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for the swearing-in of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu next month.

The Governor also seeks prayers for his government as he resumes for a second term on May 29 and urged Lagosians to support his administration’s quest for a Greater Lagos.

He reassured Lago,s residents of his government’s commitment to good governance and people-oriented programmes, saying his administration is fully on track to delivering the dividends of democracy and good governance to the people of Lagos State.

