From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State government, has unveiled plans to establish a dedicated Diaspora Investment Desk (DID) to promote foreign direct investments in the state.

The initiative, according to the state government, is aimed to facilitate a seamless engagement with the expansive Edo diaspora community, tapping into their expertise and resources for the advancement of the state’s economic landscape.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the House Standing Committee on Commerce and Industry, the Managing Director, Mr Kelvin Uwaibi, who heads the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO) Ease of Doing Business Secretariat, introduced the ambitious undertaking and called for a fortified partnership between the 8th state house of assembly and the governmental investment entities.

“As our lawmakers, there are some other policies that we would need you to support us with, which will soon come to your table. Such as the MSMEs Policy. We have done it with the help of our development partner, GIZ.

“It will soon come to your table for legislative backing. That and the Digital Economy Policy are some of the priorities we are vigorously pursuing at the moment”, Uwaibi said.

Uwaibi expressed his aspirations for a harmonious coexistence between local communities and burgeoning enterprises.

“We also hope to see you also engaged with the local government, by starting from the grassroots.

“We want a situation where businesses and the host communities live in harmony.This will create a more friendly environment for investors which will directly benefit the host communities.”

He urged the legislative and executive arms to unite in spotlighting Edo State’s multifaceted investment prospects as it will help foster investment-driven prosperity.

On her part, Mrs. Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun, Special Adviser to the state governor on Strategy, Policy, Projects, and Performance Management, while emphasizing the imperative of intergovernmental cohesion, said, “It tells me that there is synergy between the different arms of government.

Also speaking, Chairman, Standing Committee on Commerce and Industry, Lecky Hussein Mustapha representing Etsako West Constituency 1, explained his hands-on approach to comprehending the intricacies of various government bodies.

He pledged to personally visit numerous Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) alongside his committee members to garner firsthand insights into their operations, challenges, and ways in which legislative support can be provided.

Daily Sun reports that the committee was inaugurated by the Deputy Speaker of the state house of assembly, Mariam Edeko, representing Esan North-East constituency, with its members charged with the paramount task of fostering an environment conducive to economic expansion and investor empowerment.

Caption a photo session with members of the state house of assembly members shortly after the inauguration ceremony of the unveiling of the diaspora investment desk in Benin