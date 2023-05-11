From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A mother of five children, Mrs. Edith Ayemhenre, has asked the Nigeria Police to bring the killers of her husband, Mr Emmanuel Ayemhenre, 47, to book.

Speaking for the Ayemhenre family, the younger sister to the deceased, Mrs Margaret Fredric, said her brother who before his untimely death, was a cab driver, was shot to death by a trigger-happy vigilante at 2nd Junction in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

She said before they could rush him to the hospital, he was already dead.

Margaret said that those who killed her brother were arrested earlier but are now working freely on the streets of Benin.

According to her “My late brother, Mr. Emmanuel Ayemhenre was murdered on February 15th by a group of three vigilantes at 2nd Junction where he was doing his cab work.

“And before they could rush him to the hospital, he was already dead.

“The killers were arrested and remanded at the Esigie Police station before they were transferred to the State CID.

“And before we knew it, they have freed one of them.

“And the other person, popularly known as Chuks, was remanded on the 21st but before we knew it also, the police have also freed him even before the DPP’s advice came.

“This was unknown to us that the DDP advice has even come out on the 30th of March that they have no case to answer while our brother’s body is still in the mortuary since on the 15th, mortuary bills just piling up day in and day out.

“Look at the children, five of them and wife”, Frederic lamented.

While calling for justice for her late elder brother, she said if this is the last thing President Muhammadu Buhari could do for the late man’s children, she will remain ever grateful.

“I want the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to come and help us and if this is the only thing he can do for us before he lives the office, he should help us to get justice, prosecute the three of them behind all this.

“The three of them are Chuks, and Obinna, while the third one is Olakpo, a dismissed police officer who is working with the vigilante.

“We want the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki to come and help us get justice in this case too”, Frederic pleaded.

Also speaking, the deceased son, Fortune Emmanuel, said he would be glad if his late father could get justice.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor said he would investigate and get back his findings to the reporter.