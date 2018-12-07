Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, has sacked two of its lecturers for alleged sex-for-mark, extortion and other offences. The institution also disengaged 63 other staff.

One of the sacked lecturers it was learnt was engaged in the Department of History and International Relations (HIR) while the other lectured in the Faculty of Education.

Their sack was confirmed by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Patrick Itumo.

Itumo broke the news while dispelling the rumour that over 300 members of staff of the university had been sack for various offences.

Itumo told newsmen that only 63 staff were dismissed for a number of offences that bothered on certification and age differentials among others.

“As I speak to you, only 63 staff were disengaged. Some of them have age discrepancies in their records. Some obtained doubtful First School Leaving Certificates; some obtained their WAEC before their First School Leaving Certificates,” he said.

On the alleged sex-for-mark scandal, he admitted that two lecturers had been relieved of their appointments maintaining that others were being investigated by a committee.

“Recently, the university dismissed some lecturers; one lecturer was from the Department of History and International Relations (HIR); he was dismissed for sexual harassment and extortion.

“Dr (name withheld) was attachéd to the Faculty of Education; he too was dismissed for sexual harassment. I think these two suffice for now. But others are being investigated.

“I wouldn’t give the record because it is committee matters. The members are currently working in line with their mandate; we will not pry into their activities until they come up with their report.”