What about maximum wage for political leaders? Nigerians have talked so much about minimum wage that they forgotten that political leaders are paid as well.

Asikason Jonathan

“It is a serious national evil that any class of his Majesty’s subjects should receive less than a living wage in return for their utmost exertions.”

— Winston Churchill

The disgusting argument between the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on the payability of the new benchmark on minimum wage calls to mind the question Mr. Peter Obi asked Anambrians on delving the murky waters of Nigerian politics: Are we cursed or are we the cause?

It’s not embarrassing that Nigerians’ rank and file are still digesting the new benchmark with salt when NGF that participated actively in the negotiating table suddenly recognized that it has been wallowing in somnambulism to backed out from the agreement?

With this “ we cannot pay N30,000 – Don’t pay or lose election” altercation, those that were initially blaming NLC for condescending too low by accepting N30,000 in lieu of its proposed N56,000 benchmark can now understand what White men mean when they say that “ignorance is a bless.”

But these happenings perfectly described the true nature of our political leaders. Do they really know the purchasing power of thirty thousand naira? Do they really understand that there is hunger in the land?

President Buhari once told Nigerians that his tenancy of Aso Villa does not barricade him from the sufferings of ordinary Nigerians. “I feel your pains”, he once declared. Our governors also have catchphrases that point to show their humanity, charisma and grassroots base — but can these posturing be reconciled with their current stances on minimum wage?

Make no mistake about it, there is great hunger in the land and Naira has depreciated to the level that thirty thousand naira cannot see to the monthly upkeep of a single young man let alone married one.