Governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed sadness over the crash that claimed 15 lives at Ituku, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on the eve of Easter.

While condoling with families of the deceased and praying for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed, he described the incident as a heavy and collective loss to the state, urging for greater caution by road users.

“I received with a deep sense of loss the news of the fatal accident that claimed 15 lives at the Ituku axis of the Enugu–Port Harcourt expressway on the eve of Easter. My heart bleeds at this gruesome development and indeed goes out to the families and friends, who lost their loved ones.

“It is a collective loss to us as a people and I urge all to pray the Almighty God to grant the affected families and friends the fortitude to bear the tragic losses. Let us also join them in prayers for the peaceful repose of the souls of their loved ones.

“May I also urge all road users to be more mindful of road rules and regulations for the safety of all. While also saluting the efforts of our law enforcement agents, I equally call for stricter enforcement of the rules and regulations to minimise such unfortunate incidents, especially during festive seasons,” he said in a statement by the Head, Peter Mbah Media Office, Dan Nwomeh, yesterday.

The governor-elect applauded the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, for instituting a full scale investigation into the road accident, noting that it would be helpful in the efforts to make the roads safer.