From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

LAMASH Properties Limited, the firm redeveloping the demolished Daula Hotel complex in Kano State, has instructed its lawyers to institute a N10 billion suit against the government of Kano State.

A statement issued by the developer said its legal action is also to stop the state government from taking further action that will negatively affect the PPP agreement they entered with the state government.

The decision to drag the government to court followed Saturday’s demolition of multi-million Naira structures at the hotel by the government.

The developer explained that contrary to the faulty narrative initiated by the government in the public space, they did not purchase the said land but rather, it was made available to them as part of the equity of the state government in the project.

They also affirmed that “At no time did the state government or any of its officials notify us or invite us for clarification on the project’ adding that by doing so, they breached the globally accepted principle of fair hearing.

The statement implored the general public to understand the nature of their relationship with the immediate past state government as against what is erroneously being portrayed by the present administration.

According to them, they were invited by the Ganduje’s sometime in late 2020 to bid for the redevelopment of Daula Hotel under a public-private partnership, adding that they submitted a bid for the three components which included a residential area comprising 25 luxury apartments, a commercial hub, consisting of various sizes of lettable commercial space and a 90 room five star Daula Boutique hotel.

They explained that their bid, like several other bids, went through all the processes, including going to face the State Executive Council to defend it

“We were issued a letter of award and we signed a PPP contract agreement with the Kano State Government after which we began work on the project,” said the developer.

They decried the demolition exercise and regretted that the action of the present government was capable of affecting the perception of other potential investors coming to put their money into the economy of the state.