Tomorrow, Saturday Dec. 15, all roads lead to Crescendo Lounge, GRA, Lagos for the maiden edition of Lolar Shon-Celebrities & Friends on The Runway which kicks-off at 5pm prompt.

To be hosted by popular actress, Rekiya Yusuf, the organiser of the show, Lolar Shon said: “Lolar Shon-Celebrities & Friends on The Runway is a fashion show with a twist. Expect new collections, a night of laughter, music and interactions with free cocktails and finger foods and of course, the unveiling of the latest edition of my fashion magazine, Lolar Shon Magazine.

“Also, I’ll be using the opportunity to celebrate my late mum through my fashion line and my dad through my magazine. We are bringing people together to have fun and create new business opportunities.”

Also expected to be in attendance are Gbengba Adeyinka the 1st , Omobaba, Bash, Mc Senator, Guccimanneko, Denrele, Laura Ikeji, Mama Ajasco, Khrisyarn, Gokelet and lots more.