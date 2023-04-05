From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The people of TISUN community alongside Kolokolo, Eghoro, Usor, Saghara, Ureju, and Ugbo Tosan communities in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State have called on the Federal Government, the Niger Delta Development Commission,(NDDC), other relevant agencies and the oil producing companies prospecting in the areas to complete all the projects earlier abandoned.

Comrade David Odeli, the

Chairman Tisun management Council, Warri North Local Government of Delta State stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City.

He said “23years after the establishment of the NDDC, our communities are yet to benefit from critical infrastructural development in the Niger Delta.

“Of great worry to us, are the very significant Koko- Ogheyi -Likki-Lagos road yet to be constructed, the 6km Tisun-Kolokolo road and the dredging-canalization”

“The Abiugborodo-Eghoro link road, the bridge construction connecting Benin river all have been left unattended to”

Odeli said the Ugborodo shore protection and land reclamation, the Orere shore protection and land reclamation among other abandoned projects, should be addressed.

He said Ugborodo, Orere

Deleghe in Warri South West Local Government are also affected with this high level of neglect.

He continued” These are all major oil and gas producing communities that are yet to be given attention by president Mohammed Buhari led administration and by extension, the NDDC and other relevant interventions agencies.

” It will not be out of place for one to say that the federal government and other relevant agencies have failed our people. Life has become very difficult.

“Our communities are the major oil and gas bearing communities which host several OML operations in the Niger Delta region”.