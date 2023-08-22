From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The member representing Ikom/Bolki federal constituency, Hon. Victor Abang, has empowered his constituents with 21 motorcycles and cars, promising to work assiduously to meet the people’s expectations.

Speaking at the weekend during an empowerment and thanksgiving service in his honour held at Bawop, Bokil local government area in the central district of the Cross River, Abang said: “ I am ready to work diligently for my people who have considered him fit and worthy to elect h to serve them at the National Assembly.

“I shall serve the Ikom /Boki Federal Constituency faithfully and with all commitment to meet their expectations and desires form my every day responsibility. I thought it worthwhile to thank the people who have first shown him love by standing with him before, during the election and have remained steadfast after his inauguration. I am close to tears for this demonstration of love. I will not disappoint you.”

According to him, “the SUV cars and twenty-one motorcycles given out to constituents are to strengthen the party so that those leading the party at the ward and chapter level can continue to work for the growth of the party.

“They are the ones who employed me by working for my emergence as a House of Representatives member and I owe them a duty to do the little I can to look after their welfare. I shall still visit the wards after this to meet with my people.”

Speaking at the event, Governor Bassey Otu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Peter Odey, said commended the people of Boki/Ikom federal constituency for the massive support accorded All Progressives Congress (APC) before, during and after the 2023 election.

Otu also commended the Rep member for returning home barely two months after inauguration to thank his people as well as put together empowerment items worth several millions of naira, which is a clear demonstration of his love and commitment to the welfare of his people.

Otu said: “Those of you who followed the course of his emergence as the candidate of our party, the APC, can recall that the election was very tough such that he voluntarily stepped down first saying he was willing to sacrifice himself for peace to reign in his constituency. And when we suggested to the former Governor Ben Ayade that the man who stepped down first should be given the ticket because he means well for the state, Ayade bought the idea. So that was how the next day, Abang emerged as our candidate.

“So I can say his election is divine and nobody can fight what God himself has ordained. Therefore I call on those in court to come out if court and join hands with him to work for the people. After inauguration, Abang was able to bring a committee of the House of Representatives to Danare, an area where Cameroon is laying claims to with a view to working out modalities to ensure peace reigns in the place and Cameroons claims is put paid to and the people live in peace.

Delivering a homily at the service, Rev Father Francis Agbor, the Administrator of the Ogoja Catholic Diocese said Abang is an exemplary figure and full of praises to him for his humility, commitment to the things of God, love for the people and assured that the prayer of the people will continue to uplift and sustain him to continue to serve them.

“This is just the beginning and I can assure you that for remembering to come here today to thank God, your path up will continue to brighten up and nobody can pull you down because God is with you everywhere you go.”

pic caption: Some of the motorcycles donated to the constituency by Hon.Victor Abang, representing Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency, Cross River State