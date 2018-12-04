Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Morris Ikpambese on Tuesday granted an exparte motion brought by United International Technologies Nigeria Limited, seeking to garnish all the accounts of the Benue State government in various banks until the sum of N842,193, 213.19 was paid.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Mr J.S Okutepa (SAN), who brought the motion prayed the court to restrain the State Government from paying out or transferring any money from any of its accounts in all the banks until the creditors were paid the money owned them.

Okutepa, in the motion, told the court that the plaintiff supplied furniture and medical equipment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital in 2007 and 2013 amounting to over a billion naira out of which part was paid, leaving the balance for which he has approached the court.

But the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mike Gusa said the judgement specified that the debt be paid installmentally.

Gusa stated further that the ruling which ordered that the contract sum be paid at once will have a negative effect on the finances of the state in the face of dwindling revenue.

He explained that the state has already filed a motion to set aside the garnishee order so that it could access the funds in the various accounts to meet obligations, especially the payment of salaries, pensions and gratuity.