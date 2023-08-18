The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has played down the threat of postponing the 2023 African Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast.

The threat of postponement has been in the air recently due to the Coup d’état ravaging the West African region of the continent.

The President of CAF Patrice Motsepe made it clear that they are keeping a close watch on the situation, not about AFCON alone but the club football also.

“Things are on track at the moment. But we are keeping an eye obviously on the political situation in that part of the world,” he said.

“Not only for AFCON but for club football. As you know, there is a club in Niger that has qualified for the preliminary stages. The organizing committee has also taken a decision on that matter that will be announced in the next couple of hours by CAF.

“There is only one plan for CAF, and that is Ivory Coast. The Prime Minister has been working very hard to ensure that operationally they deliver and we deliver what has to be the best AFCON.

“So they had a private meeting just after the draw. They went through some of the issues, and I can assure you that things are on track. The CAF team is in Abidjan as I speak”, he said.