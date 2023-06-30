…Urges Him To Contest Edo state Governorship Race

Ben Dunno, Warri

Indigenes of Ugboha, a peaceful agrarian community in Esan South East Local Government area of Edo state, have received an illustrious son, Hon. Sergius Oseasochie Ogun, who distinguished himself both in legislative duties and constituent projects in his 8 years sojourn (two tenures) under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives.

The welcome reception held in honour of Hon. Sergius Ogun, at Adava Primary School, Ugboha, was attended by a large turnout of indigenes from various communities cutting across the 21 electoral wards of Esan South East and North East Local Government areas that made up the constituency, who defiled the rain to show their gratitude to a distinct law maker.

Speaking at the occasion where Hon. Ogun, was unanimously endorsed to contest the Governorship seat having performed creditably well in Abuja, Hon. Agbonmhenre Giwa, Ward 10 leader (Ugboha), noted that the constituency has never had a good representation in the National Assembly like the one they have enjoyed during the time of the outing legislator.

According to him; “This is one of the best times we have had in the National Assembly as a constituent. The representatives of Hon. Sergius Ogun in the eighth and ninth Assembly was quite remarkable, as it brought honor not only to our people but the state and by extension the entire country.

“We remain grateful to him because he has made us proud, in terms of performance in his legislative duties and bring about projects that enhances the living standards of our people”, he stated.

In his goodwill message, Chairman of the occasion;

Reverend Matthew Owobu, was full of praises for Hon. Ogun in the way and manner he has touched the lives of the people in his constituency with projects that had contributed in uplifting their living standards even in the remote parts of the local governments areas.

His words; “Your two tenures in the National Assembly was indeed a blessing to us. You went, you saw and you conquered. You made the indigenes of Ugboha both at home and in the diaspora proud with your robust arguments on the floor of the House and the bills you initiated towards good governance which were passed into law”.

“We have no doubt in your ability to deliver and that is the more reason we are asking you to return home after a meritorious service at the National Assembly and seek a higher office where you can better serve the good people of Edo state, who are in need of a man with your kind of character, intelligence and capacity to deliver”, Reverend Owobu said.

Earlier in his opening remark, Elder Lucky Okonofua, National President, Ugboha Progessives Union (UPU), had applauded the outgoing lawmaker for his outstanding performance at the National Assembly, describing his contributions on the floor of the House as second to none in terms of initiating bills, defending the bills and galvanizing support for the passage of such bills.

He explained that this would be the very first time an illustrious son of Ugboha community would showcase the true nature of their people at the national level, adding that the 8years of Hon. Sergius Ogun in Abuja had been a source of blessing to all and sundry in his Constituency, as he had plans and visions on how to better the lives of his people.

“Let me therefore on behalf of the good people of Ugboha kingdom and other adjoining communities within the constituency, call on Hon. Sergius Ogun, to get prepared to serve us in a higher capacity as Edo state governor”.

“This call had become necessary because we all know that with your exposure and success in the private sector both as a lawyer and oil/gas expert, in addition to your wealth of experience in the National Assembly, Edo state would be in a safe hand”, he stated.

In his speech at the occasion, Hon, Sergius Ogun, thanked everyone for their support throughout the 8years he was at the National Assembly, stating that he was moved to do more for his constituency due to the love and support extended to him by his people, especially his Ugboha kinsmen who were there for him through the thick and thin of his legislative assignments.

While enumerating some of the development he brought to the area through his constituency projects, Hon. Ogun, noted that he had wanted to do more but for time constraints, stating that there were still some projects he got approval for while serving that have been captured in the budget and their implementations would commence soon.

While urging the people in his constituent to extend the support given to him to his successor, Hon. Ogun, admonished his successor to complement his contributions by equally placing priority attention to the growth of the area, noting that these are some of the dividend of democracy that put smiles on the faces of the people.

On the call on him to contest Edo state governorship seat, Hon. Ogun, noted that he had to embark on wide consultations before taking that decision, stating that he had come to fulfill the first phase of his retirement from the National Assembly by rendering the account of his stewardship to his people who have deemed it fit to honor him back home from Abuja.

In his own remark, Chairman of the Fund Raising Committee for the event, Chief Victor Ifada, thanked God for a successful event and appreciated the Ugboha’s sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora for their moral, physical and financial contributions towards the event.

The event was attended by traditional rulers from both council areas, local government chairmen, top Edo state government functionaries, clerics from various churches and mosques in the area, security agencies, representatives of various institutions, including students among others.