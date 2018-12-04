Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra State Government, led by Governor Willie Obiano, has been urged to give priority attention to roads in Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

The call was made, on Tuesday, by Rev. Cannon Ferdinand Okoye, a priest in charge of St Michael’s Parish Anglican Communion, Ifite Awka.

Rev. Okoye made the call during a special commemoration ceremony of the 27 years anniversary of the creation of the local government at the local government headquarters, Achalla.

The event, hosted by Local Government Transition Chairman, Ferdinand Onwuje, was used to honour some deserving illustrious sons and daughters for their contributions to peace, progress and development in the area.

Okoye, who was one of the awardees, expressed delight with the award given to him in recognition of his 11 years selfless service to his community, Ebenebe as secretary of the town union and participation in peaceful resolution of conflicts amongst warring communities.

“I believe this anniversary is very spectacular because it included indigent clergies among the awardees which have not been done before.

“I do not know how he found out that we been praying for the progress of our communities.”

He, however, seized the opportunity to appeal to the state government to tackle the challenge of access roads in the local government.

According to him, the Awka North Local Government Area “Has been bedeviled by underdevelopment as it cannot boast of an accessible roads linking it to other communities.

“In fact I can say that we are less privileged in terms of good road networks but we are grateful to the Peter Obi administration.

“However, we are hoping to see more done in this area. We are praying for the governor to fulfill his promise on actualizing the linking of our roads to other communities like Awba-Ofemili to Anyameleum, among others.”

He equally urged Governor Obiano to give priority attention to the Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbenu-Ugbene-Awba ofemili road axis via Uhumulu road, among others.