Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised Nigerians to shun night travel especially during the yuletide, noting that night journey can easily put travelers in danger.

Head of Imo/Abia operations unit of the agency Mr. Evans Ugoh gave the advice at the flag-off of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) 2018 ember month safety campaign, in Owerri, on Monday.

Ugoh said his advice followed the fact that rescue operation in the night is usually not very successful.

Besides accident, Ugoh said another danger in night travel is arm robbery attack which he described as a major challenge during night journey.

“Night journey is dangerous and not advisable for any traveler; emergency response operation is usually more effective during the day than night.

“Transport companies would want to run day and night especially during this yuletide to make their gains but it is not safe for anybody, so please don’t travel in the night”, Ugoh said.

The NEMA boss said most Nigerians does not have the culture of checking the fitness of their vehicle, attributing it to the major cause of road crashes.

He urged the Vehicle Inspection Officers VIO to brace up to their responsibilities by ensuring that any vehicle on the road is certified fit and road worthy.

Ugoh also urged leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW to collaborate with the VIO in ensuring routine check of vehicles on the road.

While advising road users to ensure traffic laws are obeyed, he urged law enforcement agencies to ensure that traffic offenders are prosecuted.