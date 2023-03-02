By Chukwuma Umeorah

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has advised aggrieved political parties in the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections to address their grievances in the court of law urging for peaceful resolution.

The president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero made this call yesterday in Lagos when he led a team of national executives on a visit to Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

Ajaero noted that aggrieved parties were free to challenge the outcome of the elections by seeking redress in court or through other legitimate means including protest as long as it does not degenerate into breakdown of law and order.

However, he commended the performance of the Labour Party (LP) in the elections, noting that they have given labour a voice and a chance of fair representation in the National Assembly.

“The Labour Party candidates have performed creditably well. They have come up to be the voice of the masses in the national assembly. The Labour members who have so far been elected can hold the national assembly and effectively drive our interest.”

He added that Labour Party would be reorganized to take over leadership in the country even as he called on workers to remain patient.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday announced Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the president-elect having emerge winner of Saturday’s polls with 8.794 million votes defeating the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) who had 6.984 million and 6.101 million votes respectively.

However, the PDP and LP had rejected the results demanding the cancellation of the election on the claims that it was rigged in favour of the APC. INEC had also come under heavy criticism by the public for casting aside the provision the Electoral Act 2022 that empowers them to upload election results real-time from polling units across the country on INEC result viewing portal (Irev).