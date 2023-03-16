From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over alleged plan by the Police Command to compromise the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state on Saturday.

The Publicity Secretary of the Party in Cross River, Mr Mike Ojisi, who raised the alarm in a statement made available to mewsmen in Calabar, said that the plans were perfected on Wednesday evening when the Commissioner in charge of elections in the state, Garba Aliyu, in company with other officers met with Gov. Ben Ayade.

Ojisi said that information available to the party leadership revealed that Ayade had offered the Commissioner a mount watering amount to execute the plans.

He disclosed that part of the plan is to create crisis in PDP strong holds and also use some hoodlums said to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disenfranchised the people in selected parts of the state.

He said a number of chieftains of the party have been penciled down for arrest between Thursday and Friday as part of plan to keep them out of circulation until after the elections.

According to him, “we have it on good authority that arrangements have been concluded to use the Police to compromise the governorship election in the state.

“The plans to disenfranchised many Cross Riverians, cause chaos in our strong hold, put some of our leaders out of circulation with Police playing a critical role of providing cover for all these unwholesome activities were perfected this evening in a meeting with the governor.

“Beside the Commissioner, others in the meeting were Garba Aliyu, CP Umar Madaki, in charge of Central, and CP Stanley Ude, in charge of Southern Cross River.

“Others are: DCP Hayatu Shaff, DCP Aboki Danjuma, DCP Uche Adaku, and ACP Yusuf Doki.

“They arrived Calabar today and were allegedly picked up at the Airport by one of Senator’s-elect, and were driven straigth to Government House where they met with Ayade.”

Reacting, the Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, has debunked such plans, but however confirmed the CP meeting.

She noted that the meeting was not exclusively for the Police but with other security agencies for the election, adding “the meeting is basically to strategise on how to ensure peaceful election in the state.”