• President holds final Sallah in Aso Rock, says: I can’t wait to go home

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he could no longer wait to go home after eight years of governing the country.

He said this at the 9th and final Sallah homage held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The President, who described himself as being lucky to have led Nigeria in various capacity as governor, minister, Head of State and President, thanked Nigerians for tolerating him in the last seven and half years.

“I can’t wait to go home…I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from you people. I have got what I have asked and will quietly retire to my home town in Daura.”

He said he considered the Sallah celebration as a good coincidence to say goodbye and to “thank you for tolerating me for eight years.”

President Buhari added: “I am counting the days. Democracy is a good thing. Otherwise how can somebody from the other side be a president for two terms? My hometown to Niger Republic is eight kilometres.

“I honestly consider myself very lucky, I was made a governor, minister of petroleum, Head of State in uniform, then after three attempts, God through technology and PVC, I became president. I tried 2007, 2011 and 2015 and ended up at the Supreme Court three times.”

He took a swipe at those who said they cannot get justice at the court, recalling that all Supreme Court justices in all the election cases he took to court were Muslims from the north, yet he lost.

“So, please whoever feels I have done wrong to him, we are all humans. There is no doubt I hurt some people and I wish you would pardon me. And those that think that I have hurt them so much, please pardon me.”

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, noted that in few weeks the President would conclude a very successful tenure.

He said under the Buhari administration, the FCT has witnessed tremendous transformation infrastructure wise. The highlight of the event was the presentation of the a giant Sallah greetings card to the president.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), FCT chapter, Rev. Timothy Amakon, thanked God for using Buhari to transform the nation as well as to maintain peace and development of the country. Some notable personalities present were Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, service chiefs, cabinet members, presidential aides, traditional rulers, and business communities among others.