From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Special Adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has insisted that his principal curbed corruption irrespective of whatever people may say.

He maintained that Buhari did not shield any corrupt person and fought corruption as promised in his electioneering.

Adesina who spoke at a media chat with the Osun State Association of Veteran Journalists, Osogbo, on Wednesday, said some people preferred General Muhammadu Buhari who ruled by decree to the one who ruled democratically.

“Whether we like it or not, President Buhari is one man who has curbed corruption, whatever you like to say.

“One day I sat down with the group managing director of NNPC who said since he assumed office, Buhari has never sent anybody to him to make any request. Buhari will not touch anything that is not his own.

“You can say that this person was arrested and others, the fact that they were arrested is a testament to the fact that the president will not shield anybody that is corrupt. He fought corruption which is one of the three foundations of his administration.

“Look at the number of convictions we have between 2011 to 2015 compared with 2015 to 2023, it is almost times five. Buhari did his honest best. There is no place in the world where a single administration will do everything, it doesn’t happen. But Buhari did his best.

“They expected a ruthless Buhari. Nigeria loved General Muhammadu Buhari. They preferred it to President Muhammadu Buhari. GMB is ruled by decrees but PMB can not. He has to do things democratically.

“He could not be ruthless as he was. Buhari is as straight as an arrow, he doesn’t lie and if you lie to him, one day he will counter your claim, which makes it very easy to sell him. Anything that he would deny, he wouldn’t do.

“A lot of people will say Lai Mohammed was lying to Nigerians, I challenge them that they should give me one lie that he has told, and they will look like fools. Mention one lie he has told,” Adesina said.