Bridge International Academies, a leading education organisation dedicated to providing quality education to underserved communities, has joined the global community in celebrating World Teachers’ Day.

The Managing Director of Bridge Schools in Nigeria,

Foyinsola Akinjayeju, said that World Teachers Day’ serves as a poignant reminder of the pivotal role teachers play in nurturing young minds and building the foundation for a brighter tomorrow.

“As we commemorate this special day, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the remarkable teachers/educators who continue to inspire and shape the future of our nation. ‘World Teachers Day’ serves as a poignant reminder of the pivotal role teachers play in nurturing young minds and building the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. At Bridge International Academies, we are committed to ensuring that our teachers receive the support they deserve.

“Every teacher we support is equipped with a tablet, which we also call ‘teacher computers.’ This invaluable resource allows our teachers to download teacher guides for over eight hours of engaging lessons a day—up to two weeks in advance. This innovative approach liberates our teachers from the demands of extensive lesson planning, enabling them to channel their passion into what they love most—teaching!.

“Bridge International Academies is unwavering in creating nurturing and supportive classrooms and has taken a strong stance against corporal punishment, ensuring that classrooms are places of respect and understanding. By strengthening teacher-pupil relationships, we cultivate an environment where students thrive academically and personally,” she said

While the Director of Schools at Bridge Nigeria, Omotola Francis-Akinlolu, said that professional development is one of the ways teachers at Bridge are supported.

“We believe in the power of ongoing training, improved resources, and continual support. Our teachers benefit from a wealth of professional development opportunities before they are even assigned to the classrooms, workshops, and access to a vast array of teaching resources. We are dedicated to helping our educators grow and excel in their profession, which ultimately benefits their pupils.World Teachers’ Day is a momentous occasion to honour the unsung heroes who mould the future leaders of our nation.

“Our teachers are the heart and soul of Bridge International Academies, and we are immensely proud of the dedication and passion they bring to the classroom every day. Through their tireless efforts, our students are not just learning; they are thriving, and that fills us with immense pride. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our teachers as they continue to inspire, educate, and shape the future of Nigeria.

“As Bridge International Academies celebrates World Teachers’ Day across all 46 schools in Lagos and Osun, we salute the exceptional teachers who dedicate themselves to the noble cause of education. Their commitment to nurturing young minds is an inspiration to us all,” she said.